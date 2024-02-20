 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry lacks ‘direction' after he was ‘caught off guard' with King Charles diagnosis

Prince Harry seems to lack direction since he visited King Charles, per experts

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Prince Harry seems to lack direction since he visited King Charles, per experts
Prince Harry seems to lack direction since he visited King Charles, per experts

Prince Harry was caught off guard by questions on his family in recent interviews, and is 

The Duke of Sussex recently commented on his father’s illness in an interview with ABC News.

He said: "I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can. I love my family".

"The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go to see him, and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that," he added.

He then used the Invictus Games’ contestants as an example and said: "Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together," he said.

"Any illness, any sickness, brings families together," he added.

Now, royal expert Kinsey Schofield says Harry didn’t seem to have any “specific direction” during the interview.

“I think that Harry seemed caught off guard by some of the questions and tried to stay positive but wrap it all back when it comes to the Invictus Games,” she told TalkTV.

“I think he was nice about his family, and he was positive about his family, but I don’t think that this is moving us in any specific direction when it comes to reconciliation.”

Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours
Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours
‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list
‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list
Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?
Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?
Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet
Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet
Prince Harry warned only a ‘massive, tectonic shift' can return royal role video
Prince Harry warned only a ‘massive, tectonic shift' can return royal role
Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral
Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral
Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare
Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare
Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up
Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up
Hollywood patience runs out for Dakota Johnson?
Hollywood patience runs out for Dakota Johnson?
Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids
Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids
Kim Kardashian gives into fan pressure after comparison with Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian gives into fan pressure after comparison with Bianca Censori
Prince George receives shock news about his godmother
Prince George receives shock news about his godmother