Prince Harry lacks ‘direction' after he was ‘caught off guard' with King Charles diagnosis

Prince Harry seems to lack direction since he visited King Charles, per experts

The Duke of Sussex recently commented on his father’s illness in an interview with ABC News.

He said: "I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can. I love my family".

"The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go to see him, and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that," he added.

He then used the Invictus Games’ contestants as an example and said: "Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together," he said.

"Any illness, any sickness, brings families together," he added.

Now, royal expert Kinsey Schofield says Harry didn’t seem to have any “specific direction” during the interview.

“I think that Harry seemed caught off guard by some of the questions and tried to stay positive but wrap it all back when it comes to the Invictus Games,” she told TalkTV.

“I think he was nice about his family, and he was positive about his family, but I don’t think that this is moving us in any specific direction when it comes to reconciliation.”