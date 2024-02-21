 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Philip would be 'turning in grave' over Prince Harry, Meghan 'Sussex' name

Prince Philip would not have liked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new move

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Prince Philip would be turning in grave over Prince Harry, Meghan Sussex name

Prince Philip would be disappointed over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new move.

Queen Elizabeth II's late husband would not like the Royal couple's latest changes to their website, where they name fixed their children's moniker to 'Sussex' instead of Mountbatten-Windsor.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward says said the move "will only serve to further distance the prince and his children from the Royal Family".

Ingrid added: "How sad, therefore, that only three generations later, Harry should so blatantly disregard his grandfather’s wishes and effectively abandon the family name for which Philip had fought."

The expert later continued that the Sussex name would "make Philip turn in his grave"

This comes as a source told The Times: "The reality behind the new site is very simple — it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time. That's a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment."

