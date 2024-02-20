Angelina Jolie refuses to back down from assault claim against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie filed assault case against Brad Pitt in 2022

It's been two years since Angelina Jolie filed a lawsuit against Brad Pitt for assault, and the actress is still to reach common ground with the FBI over the investigation.

Angelina’s lawyers are still going back and forth with the Department of Justice, per the documents obtained by RadarOnline.

“The parties are continuing to meet and confer regarding outstanding issues,” the joint report read. “The parties propose filing an update with the Court by April 11, 2024, apprising the Court as to what issues remain.”

The Eternals actress filed the bombshell lawsuit in 2022, and submitted a Freedom of Information Act with the FB, demanding records of their investigation into Pitt over her assault allegations.

The incident in question allegedly occurred in 2016. Per the mom-of-six, the Troy star drunkenly attacked her on a private plane flight from France to Los Angeles. She claimed he "grabbed her by the head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her.”

However, the FBI and DCFS both investigated the case and no charges were brought against Brad Pitt.