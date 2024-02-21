 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

David, Victoria Beckham all hearts for their ‘kindest' kid

David Beckham and his wife Victoria share a brood of four children

Eloise Wells Morin

Photo: David, Victoria Beckham all hearts for their ‘kindest’ kid

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham recently gushed over their son Cruz on his 19th birthday.

As fans will know, Victoria and Beckham are the doting parents of four kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

At many times, the pair, who is also dubbed as the ‘power couple’ of the industry, were observed celebrating their family.

Keeping up with this tradition, the former captain of England’s football team penned a sweet birthday wish to his youngest son Cruz, who just turned 19.

Taking to Instagram, David tagged all of his family members and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my little man (heart emoji) The cheekiest with the kindest heart keep being you & keep believing in your dream and working as hard as you do (heart emoji) we love you so much Cruzie & are so proud of you ((heart emoji)."

Cruz’s mother and the legendary fashion designer Victoria also wished her son by writing, “Happy birthday Cruzie!! X We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become. Sweet, kind and incredibly talented. The world is your oyster, go get it!”



