The Modern Family star Sofia Vergara refuses to be forced into ‘settlement’ as she slams back at her former contractor in a new court report

Sofia Vergara takes a dig at her former contractor

Sofia Vergara who is currently entangled in a $1.7 million lawsuit hits back at her contractor and maintains her resilient demeanor on and off screen.

For those unversed, Vergara hired Reside Custom Homes (RCH) for renovation. The firm alleged that Vergara didn't settle­ her bills after months of labor and took le­gal action against the star, wanting $1.7 million in damages.

According to the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Griselda actress demands the lawsuit presented by RCH be dismissed from the court and labeled it as “frivolous”.

Refusing to be 'bullied’ by RCH’s allegations, the documents read that the lawsuit was filed to “publicize a false narrative”, “embarrass well-known actress” and “extort a settlement on monies that are simply not owed.”

Vergara maintained her stance in the dispute and insisted that the case should be resolved through mediation and arbitration, where both parties can be on an equal footing.

It is noteworthy to mention that Vergara recently settled her divorce with Joe Manganiello and resolved a separate dispute with the family of Griselda Blanco over her Netflix series.