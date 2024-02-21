Adele to end Las Vegas residency with a special ban lift 

 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Melanie Walker

Adele has always been open about her love for alcohol, however, she has been sober for 18 months

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Adele is close to wrapping up her Las Vegas residency which ultimately means it's party time for her.

The 35-year-old singer, who openly voices her love for alcohol, said at The Colosseum Caesar Palace that she can now “drink anyone under the f*****g table.”

It should be noted that Adele has been on-and-off sober for 18 months as she had imposed an alcohol ban on herself as she once admitted how red wine “wreaks havoc” on her voice.

“I do like a drink. I can't lie. (I have) definitely cut it back, especially since I've become a mum and I've become a professional artist,” she shared.

The Hello crooner further added: “'And maybe it's the Brit in me. But the stability that this has given a bunch of basically rockstars that are working and including the crew and everybody like that is second to none. And it's given us peace of mind.”

Back in October, Adele confessed that she “misses” alcohol after spotting an attendee drinking whiskey, “I'm very, very jealous,” she had said.

