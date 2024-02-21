 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Melanie Walker

Brie Larson opens up about her love for video games and the connection it fostered with her sister

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Brie Larson loves videogames: ‘It connected me to my sister'

Brie Larson says the video game Nintendo developed her bond with her sister at a younger age.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel star shared, “[Video games] are like the thing that’s connected me to my sister.”

“My mom says her favorite sound is hearing me and my sister laughing while we’re playing video games together,” recalling, “I think I’ve probably played every Nintendo game that’s ever come out at this point, and so it’s just part of my life. It always has been.”

It comes as the 34-year-old shared thoughts on the company’s newest edition, Princess Peach: Showtime!, which focused on Princess Peach.

“It’s great to join her in her journey,” she told the outlet. “I’ve just loved her my whole life, so to see her have this standalone game and not just that but to have all these different facets and different characters and her own gameplay is just a thrill.”

In the meantime, Princess Peach: Showtime! is set to become available on March 22.

