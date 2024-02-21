 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Matthew Perry's memoir sales skyrocket since his untimely demise

Matthew Perry’s memoir has been a hit ever since his untimely demise in October 2023.

The 54-year-old actor released his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in 2022 in which he talked about his acting career, relationships, and struggle with addiction.

According to PEOPLE, more than 2.5 million copies have been sold till date.

In an old interview with the outlet, Matthew said, “I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again. I was pretty certain that it would help people."

Sharing his struggles with drug abuse, the Friends alum had also recalled how he ended up in a hospital for five months after his colon burst from opioid overuse which led to a two-week coma.

Before his death on October 28, 2023, Matthew had expressed his desire to establish a foundation to support people suffering from addiction.

An organisation was established under his name on November 3 with the goal of "identifying addiction as a disease, addressing the complex of stigmas that prevents individuals from seeking and accessing care.”

