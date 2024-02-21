Gisele Bündchen reportedly dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente following Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen finally moves on from Tom Brady with her jiu jitsu instructor

Gisele Bündchen has reportedly been dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente following her heartbreaking divorce from husband of 13 years, Tom Brady.



According to People Magazine, Gisele was hesitant to date Joaquim initially after her breakup from Tom but their friendship turned into romance after the instructor helped her navigate through her divorce.

The Brazilian model and the instructor have been seeing each other since June almost a year after she parted ways from the former NFL quarterback.

Speaking of their romance, an insider shared, "They have been dating since June. They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first.”

“She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” the insider added of the supermodel’s new romance.

Sharing more details of their romance, another insider said the two started out as friends but later turned lovers after spending time together.

"They started out as friends,” the source noted. “He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce.”

The tipster said Joaquim “is a great guy,” adding, “He is down to earth, kind and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It's been very natural for her to date Joaquim.”

Gisele loves the fact that her new partner is Brazilian like her, the insider said, continuing, “They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young.”

“They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living,” they added.

The mother-of-two is said to be “in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her.”