Sarah Ferguson had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, she confirmed last month

Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has made a major announcement days after she was diagnosed with cancer.



Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother shared her adorable photo and announced, “I am pleased to announce that as Co-Chair of Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne, the first international edition of Global Citizen NOW, I am coming to Melbourne to participate in vital intergenerational conversations with young leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region, who are doing frontline, grassroots work to address the climate crisis, the hunger crisis, girls’ education and issues perpetuating cycles of extreme poverty.”

She continued, “I look forward to listening to them, learning from them, and contributing whatever voice I have to speak up for the future of our planet.”



Read More: Prince Philip would be 'turning in grave' over Prince Harry, Meghan 'Sussex' name

Last month, Sarah Ferguson disclosed that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.