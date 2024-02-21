 
menu
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, she confirmed last month

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has made a major announcement days after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother shared her adorable photo and announced, “I am pleased to announce that as Co-Chair of Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne, the first international edition of Global Citizen NOW, I am coming to Melbourne to participate in vital intergenerational conversations with young leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region, who are doing frontline, grassroots work to address the climate crisis, the hunger crisis, girls’ education and issues perpetuating cycles of extreme poverty.”

She continued, “I look forward to listening to them, learning from them, and contributing whatever voice I have to speak up for the future of our planet.”

Read More: Prince Philip would be 'turning in grave' over Prince Harry, Meghan 'Sussex' name

Last month, Sarah Ferguson disclosed that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. 

Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon
Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon
Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery video
Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery
Gisele Bündchen finally moves on from Tom Brady with her jiu jitsu instructor
Gisele Bündchen finally moves on from Tom Brady with her jiu jitsu instructor
Prince Philip would be 'turning in grave' over Prince Harry, Meghan 'Sussex' name
Prince Philip would be 'turning in grave' over Prince Harry, Meghan 'Sussex' name
Austin Butler reveals 'Dune' set condition: 'It was a microwave!'
Austin Butler reveals 'Dune' set condition: 'It was a microwave!'
Blake Lively reveals what made the Super Bowl even more fun
Blake Lively reveals what made the Super Bowl even more fun
Sarah Ferguson says 'days could make difference' in cancer
Sarah Ferguson says 'days could make difference' in cancer
'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons spills on spin-off details
'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons spills on spin-off details
Prince William is 'passionate' about 'Israeli-Hamas conflict,' will not 'hide behind mantle'
Prince William is 'passionate' about 'Israeli-Hamas conflict,' will not 'hide behind mantle'
Matthew Perry's memoir sales skyrocket since his untimely demise
Matthew Perry's memoir sales skyrocket since his untimely demise
Taylor Swift gets heated reply from her private jet tracker
Taylor Swift gets heated reply from her private jet tracker
Brie Larson loves videogames: ‘It connected me to my sister'
Brie Larson loves videogames: ‘It connected me to my sister'