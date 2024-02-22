Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly entered a new 'marriage dynamic'

Photo: Kanye West puts on a cryptic display amid Bianca Censori fake love rumours

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were reportedly sighted at the latest UEFA Champions League game.

On Tuesday, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian was papped as he sat with his face completely covered beside his new wife Bianca Censori, who also appeared to be covered up after a couple of racy step-outs.

Donning an all-black bizarre attire, the 46-year-old rapper was joined by Ty Dolla Sign as well.

As per the findings of The Mirror, the musician did not seem very interested in the game whereas the 29-year-old Yeezy designer was seemingly absorbed in it.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after an insider privy to Daily Mail dished fresh details about the marriage ‘dynamics’ of Kanye and his Australian wife.

The source began to spill the beans and said, “Kanye and Bianca's marriage was hanging on by a thread. Everyone in her life wants her to leave him and she is aware of this.”

“But then, all of a sudden, his album is a success and she is back to being a loving adoring and supportive wife,” the insider also revealed.

Suggesting the reason behind Bianca’s reported ‘change of heart’, they stated, “To her friends and family, this just screams what her real motivation behind all of this is – his money,” after which they signed off.