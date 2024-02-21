Amy Schumer responds to the criticism she faced online for quite so long

Amy Schumer hits out haters in brutal manner: 'They're mad'

Amy Schumer is taking her critics to the cleaners as she called them out for not liking her appearance.



Appearing on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the comedian said, "I think they're mad that I'm not thinner. I think they're mad I'm not prettier and that I still feel like have a right to speak."

She continued, "And I think that they don't want any women to speak. What woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?"

Expressing her emotions about the trolling, the 42-year-old shared, "I could focus on that, and it doesn't feel good when the whole Internet's mad at you."

Noting, "Don't get me wrong – it does not feel good, and I don't wish that on anyone if they don't deserve it."

Moreover, Amy shared that she may have developed thick skin after facing online negativity for so long.

"It's been a long time people have been coming for me," adding, "So yeah, it's just about how I'm feeling about myself."