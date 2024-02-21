 
menu
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Amy Schumer hits out haters in brutal manner: 'They're mad'

Amy Schumer responds to the criticism she faced online for quite so long

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Amy Schumer hits out haters in brutal manner: Theyre mad
Amy Schumer hits out haters in brutal manner: 'They're mad'

Amy Schumer is taking her critics to the cleaners as she called them out for not liking her appearance.

Appearing on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the comedian said, "I think they're mad that I'm not thinner. I think they're mad I'm not prettier and that I still feel like have a right to speak."

She continued, "And I think that they don't want any women to speak. What woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?"

Expressing her emotions about the trolling, the 42-year-old shared, "I could focus on that, and it doesn't feel good when the whole Internet's mad at you."

Noting, "Don't get me wrong – it does not feel good, and I don't wish that on anyone if they don't deserve it."

Moreover, Amy shared that she may have developed thick skin after facing online negativity for so long. 

"It's been a long time people have been coming for me," adding, "So yeah, it's just about how I'm feeling about myself."

Secret meaning behind Machine Gun Kelly's new tattoo revealed
Secret meaning behind Machine Gun Kelly's new tattoo revealed
'Oppenheimer' OTT release: Everything to know
'Oppenheimer' OTT release: Everything to know
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton break records amid split rumours
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton break records amid split rumours
Mark Ronson reflects on Ryan Gosling's hilarious meme
Mark Ronson reflects on Ryan Gosling's hilarious meme
Raquel Leviss takes Tom Sandoval to cleaners in latest show
Raquel Leviss takes Tom Sandoval to cleaners in latest show
Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG makes shock admission about son
Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG makes shock admission about son
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer make shocking decision as empty nesters
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer make shocking decision as empty nesters
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce branded 'the guy, next door'
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce branded 'the guy, next door'
Justin Timberlake excites fans with 'Drown' BTS video video
Justin Timberlake excites fans with 'Drown' BTS video
Jurassic World announces return with a new director
Jurassic World announces return with a new director
Olivia Rodrigo fans hype up 'Guts' world tour theme birthday
Olivia Rodrigo fans hype up 'Guts' world tour theme birthday
Concern raises over Kanye West treatment of Bianca Censori
Concern raises over Kanye West treatment of Bianca Censori