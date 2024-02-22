Bobby Bones has message for Beyoncé haters

Bobby Bones slams Beyoncé online critics after she ventured into country music

Bobby Bones is taking a shot at critics who are dissing Beyoncé for making country music.



On his The Bobby Bones Show, the host defended the pop icon, mentioning other country artists who have started from a different genre, including Kenny Rogers, Conway Twitty, and Darius Rucker.

"That being said, I don't think Beyoncé is trying to come over and be a full-time country music artist," the radio presenter said.

He continued, "And I also think it's a little bit of fake outrage by people, like, 'I can't believe she's doing country.' Listen, I'm not a massive Beyoncé fan—the song's pretty good," referring to Texas Hold' Em track.

Describing the Grammy winner's connection to the music genre, he said, "And you wanna talk about—you're hypocritical if you're like, 'I like Post Malone coming, but not Beyoncé,'" noting, "Beyoncé's been on the CMAs, Beyoncé did Sugarland."

As far as the online outrage is concerned, Bobby has shut them down stating, "People are yelling at me, like, 'that's not country.' And that's OK, you can have your definition of what's country and what's not country."

"But you don't get to be the King Ding-a-Ling of all country music, and what's considered traditional country now at one point was like, 'that's not country.'"