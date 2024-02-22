Sean 'Diddy' Combs claps back at 'fictional' SA lawsuit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing accusations of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2003

Sean “Diddy” Combs has denied strong claims of sexual assault in new court documents filed this week.

The music mogul clapped back at the allegations of a then-17-year-old girl who accused the rapper of gang-raping her when she was a high school student in 2003.

The plaintiff Ms. Doe alleged in a lawsuit, which is overall the fourth one against him, that Diddy, along with music executive Harve Pierre and another unnamed defendant “sex trafficked her and plied her with drugs and alcohol” before raping her in his studio’s bathroom.

In court documents obtained by Daily Beast, counsel for Diddy called the claims "fictional" and argued that he “never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever.”

Ms. Doe also submitted her photos with Diddy which were dismissed by his attorneys on the grounds of being doctored or without context.

“The absence of evidence materially impacts defendant’s ability to defend against essential aspects of plaintiff’s claims,” they argued further.