Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional for late dad Robert's birthday

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian shares a new Instagram post with a heartfelt tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Late dad Robert’s Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to remember her father on what would’ve been his 80th Birthday.

The post featured two throwback pictures of Kourtney from her childhood with the famed lawyer Robert Kardashian.

The socialite expressed in the caption, “My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time”.

“He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special.”, she shared.

Finishing off her message, she shared, “Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world.”

After sharing the heartwarming tribute, Kourtney’s admirer extended their support and commented, “Sweet pictures to have, wishing you peace”.



Another wrote, “He must be the most popular dude up there with all the love you all keep sending up to him”.

A third user chimed in,” Sending hugs your way, today. I know he’s smiling down at you. Happy Heavenly birthday, Robert.”

Another user offered words of support and stated, “He's in a good place! I'm sure he is very proud of all his children and is very happy for them all.”

While a fourth conveyed, “Great memories he’s still with you in spirit and memory. Adorable pictures.”

For those unversed, born on February 22, 1944, Robert Kardashian died on Sept 30, 2003, at the age of 59, two months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner met at a horse race in California in 1973 and got married in 1978. The couple was married for 13 years and share 4 children, daughters Kourtney 44, Kim, 43, Khloé, 39, and son Rob, 36.