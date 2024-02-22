 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William joins forces with Queen Camilla to oust Harry from Charles' will

Prince William reportedly in talks with Queen Camilla to help him in getting rid of Prince Harry

William Blythe Haynes

File Footage

Prince William has joined forces with Queen Camilla to pressurize cancer-stricken King Charles to strip Prince Harry’s titles and remove him from the monarch’s will.

William, the Prince of Wales, is reportedly working behind the scenes to oust Harry once and for all from the Royal family after he briefly returned to UK to meet Charles.

The Prince fears his rebellious brother will be forgiven by Charles as he has developed a soft spot for his youngest son ever since his UK visit.

Speaking with National Enquirer, a source revealed that William and Camilla are working as a team to avoid Harry and Meghan’s reentry into the royal family fold.

ALSO READ: ‘Outraged' Queen Camilla lashed out at Harry for coming to UK with ‘an attitude'

They said Camilla blames Charles’ pancreatic cancer “on the humiliation, stress and chaos of Harry and Meghan quitting their royal duties, heaping dirt on the family and keeping [their kids] Archie and Lilibet from their grandfather.”

“And William will never forgive Harry for his vile attacks on him and [his wife] Kate, who’s still recovering from grueling surgery,” the insider added.

The royal insider even claimed that William would “rather swallow razor blades than reconcile with his traitor brother!”

The sensational report claimed that William and Camilla are pressurizing Charles to take away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles and remove the Duke from his will.

“They want Harry to be stripped of his titles, chopped from the line of succession and cut from the monarch’s $2 billion will,” they added. “Harry is already a palace pariah. They want to make it official.”

