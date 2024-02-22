 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Ellen Travolta drops surprising revelation about brother

The ‘Happy Days’ actress Ellen Travolta, elder sister to John Travolta reflected on their shared journey through the entertainment industry

The General Hospital star Ellen Travolta recently reflected on her brother John Travolta’s rise to stardom that left her and the family in awe.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the actress shared, "I think I knew he was a good actor. He was 12, I came home and my mom said, ‘We’re going down to this little tiny theater.’ We went down, and I thought, ‘Boy, this kid is good.’ And then I was gone. He was always working.”

After recalling John’s initial work in sitcoms and musicals, she stated, “But when ‘Saturday Night Fever’ came out, and you saw him on the big screen, I said, ‘Oh my, when did that happen?’ We never knew. We never saw that coming. It was a surprise."

The actress elaborated that her brother's fame didn’t have a promising future but that was before Saturday Night Fever was released

Referencing that she added, “With ‘Saturday Night Fever,’ that’s when he got nominated for his first Academy Award. And he was breathtaking. It was this little brother of mine. And he was a major, major star."

For those unfamiliar, Elle­n is the eldest among six kids and has a strong conne­ction with her little brother, John Travolta.

Elle­n is famous for her work on the U.S. comedy show Happy Days and a spin-off series Joanie­ Loves Chachi. Over the past 10 years, she's also produced The­ Christmas Show at the Coeur d’Alene­ Resort in Coeur d’Alene­.

