Thursday, February 22, 2024
Taylor Swift enjoys zoo date with beau

Taylor Swift seen in Sydney Zoo with NFL player Travis Kelce, just a day before kicking off her ERAS tour on 23rd Feb

After the pop sensation flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas on February 11 to support partner during Super Bowl game, the Kansas City Chief’s tight end is reciprocating the support as he touched down in Australia earlier today.

Local outlets reported that Travis, 34, landed in Australia on February 22nd before hitting the zoo with the Blank Space singer. The couple was seen enjoying a day date at the zoo and sightseeing whilst holding hands.

The singer is staying at a luxurious penthouse at Crown Towers and will be performing four ERAS tour concerts in Accor Stadium from Friday.

For those unfamiliar, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship started in July when Travis attended her show in Kansas City and later invited her on his podcast.

“We started hanging out right after that.”, Taylor told Time magazine.

So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

The couple made their relationship official when the Queen of Pop attended Travis’ NFL game in September, she explained, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Since then, the couple has been showing up for each other with Taylor attending numerous NFL games and Travis arriving in Sydney to enjoy her concert.

