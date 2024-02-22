Justin and Hailey Bieber ‘fighting a lot': ‘She's sick of the sight of him'

 
Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly going through a rough patch and “fighting a lot.”

A new report by the National Enquirer suggests that Hailey is tired of the Beauty and a Beat singer’s childish behavior, while the couple is also struggling to reach common ground about having kids.

The couple put on a frosty display on their recent outing to the Super Bowl on Febraury 11, where Justin appeared to be unimpressed by longtime pal Usher’s performance. Hailey, on the other hand, danced with Khloe Kardashian and enjoyed the Yeah! crooner’s performance thoroughly.

Insiders say the 27-year-old model’s display of fun didn’t make her husband happy.

"He seemed to want to be anywhere but sitting next to his wife," said the insider. "You have to wonder why he bothered to go. He obviously wasn't enjoying Usher's performance, the game — or Hailey's company."

"And the more fun Hailey had, the gloomier Justin got!" the source dished.

Sources also reflected on the couple’s struggles with diseases that made them homebound. In 2021, Justin was hit hard by Lyme disease, while in 2022, Hailey went through a mini-stroke. She was then diagnosed with patent foramen ovale, or PTO, revealing a hole between the left and right atria of her heart.

"They hardly left the house in three years," said another source. "From Hailey's point of view, they're still spending too much time together. She's literally sick of the sight of him!"

Another reason the couple is suffering is because of the way the Baby hitmaker dresses and behaves like a teenager.

"It's like living with a kid. She can't even stand the clothes he wears," a tipster claimed. "He's clingy and needy and she's tired of being his nursemaid. They've been fighting a lot."

In response, Hailey has been partying hard, per insiders.

"That's why she's hitting the clubs with her galpals. At first, she was only doing it to make Justin jealous and get his act together, but she's enjoying the attention she gets from other guys now while Justin plays video games at home," said a source.

They added, "If things don't get better, Hailey will hit the highway and make Justin pay the fare!"

