Dua Lipa is reportedly enamoured with Callum Turner after parting ways with Romain Gavras

Photo: Dua Lipa opens up about leaving family for music amid Callum Turner romance

Dua Lipa reportedly loved her time away from her family in London.

The rumoured girlfriend of Callum Turner recently appeared for an interview on The Graham Norton Show along with mega stars Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Adrian Lester, and Justin Timberlake.

During this chat, the Houdini hitmaker talked about the time when she moved to London for 'chasing her dream of becoming a musician.'



The 28-year-old songstress told the show host, “I moved back to London from Kosovo on my own when I was 15 because there were more opportunities in music in London.”

Recalling her time alone in London, Dua remarked, “It was a good time.”

She also mentioned that she has loving family, who completely supported her in this pivotal decision of her career.

“I am very close to my parents who put a lot of trust in me, so I was as good as possible,” the Levitating hitmaker added.

She further established, “My family keeps me grounded in all the madness.”

Later in the discussion, Dua weighed in on her upcoming album and announced, “An album will be out soonish.”

She also declared before signing off from the topic, “I haven't announced the title yet, but a big part of it will be more organic with live instrumentation.”