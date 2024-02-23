 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Melanie Walker

Machine Gun Kelly raps about personal loss in new song

Machine Gun Kelly addresses Megan Fox's miscarriage in new song

Melanie Walker

Friday, February 23, 2024

Machine Gun Kelly raps about personal loss in new song
Machine Gun Kelly raps about personal loss in new song

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about a difficult patch in life after his wife Megan Fox suffered a miscarriage as he expressed emotions in his new track Don't Let Me Go.

In the video, the setting in the background was melancholy as the Texas rapper rapped, "Rehab patient with a pen and some paper/ This psychiatrist keeps evaluating/ How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"

Megan previously addressed the shocking incident in her life through the poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

"Maybe if you hadn't… Maybe if I had…," the Transformers actress penned. "I want to hold your hand/ Hear your laugh […] But now, I have to say goodbye."

She continued, "I will pay any price. Tell me, please/ What is the ransom for her soul?

Expressing her grief, the 37-year-old told Good Morning America, "I've never been through anything like that in my life."

Adding, "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'"

Since 2020, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been together and later got engaged in 2022.

