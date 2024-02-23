Releasing date of the ‘The Boys’ season four has been announced

‘The Boys' season 4: Everything to know

Amazon's much-awaited The Boys release date is here, as the mega-hit show is set for Jun 13.



The award-winning series is made up of eight episodes, and the first three will debut at once. The rest of them are released weekly, with July 18 set for the finale.

“In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader,” the official synopsis reads.

“The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, and Laz Alonso, the show is one of the crown jewels of Amazon as it has spawned an equally hit spinoff, Gen V.