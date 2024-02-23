 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

‘The Boys' season 4: Everything to know

Releasing date of the ‘The Boys’ season four has been announced

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 23, 2024

‘The Boys season 4: Everything to know
‘The Boys' season 4: Everything to know

Amazon's much-awaited The Boys release date is here, as the mega-hit show is set for Jun 13.

The award-winning series is made up of eight episodes, and the first three will debut at once. The rest of them are released weekly, with July 18 set for the finale.

“In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader,” the official synopsis reads.

“The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, and Laz Alonso, the show is one of the crown jewels of Amazon as it has spawned an equally hit spinoff, Gen V.

Dwyane Wade shares family reaction to Oscar nod
Dwyane Wade shares family reaction to Oscar nod
Barry Keoghan ignores questions about Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan ignores questions about Sabrina Carpenter
Dua Lipa on 'Barbie' gig: 'It's very embarrassing to talk about it'
Dua Lipa on 'Barbie' gig: 'It's very embarrassing to talk about it'
Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to late father Robert Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to late father Robert Kardashian
'Dune 2' triggers onscreen rivalry between two big actors
'Dune 2' triggers onscreen rivalry between two big actors
Wendy Williams meets Bruce Willis' fate with unfortunate diagnosis
Wendy Williams meets Bruce Willis' fate with unfortunate diagnosis
Machine Gun Kelly raps about personal loss in new song
Machine Gun Kelly raps about personal loss in new song
Dua Lipa opens up about leaving family for music amid Callum Turner romance
Dua Lipa opens up about leaving family for music amid Callum Turner romance
Taylor Swift enjoys zoo date with beau video
Taylor Swift enjoys zoo date with beau
Camilla Cabello drops 'weird' confessions after Shawn Mendes split
Camilla Cabello drops 'weird' confessions after Shawn Mendes split
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya ahead of new flick release video
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya ahead of new flick release
Prince Harry ‘bored' in California palace blocks his return to royal duties
Prince Harry ‘bored' in California palace blocks his return to royal duties