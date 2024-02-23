Meghan Markle spotted with friends after returning from Canada

 
Friday, February 23, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Canada last week without their children Archie and Lilibet

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 23, 2024

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stepped out for a fancy lunch date with her friends after she returned to California from Canada.

According to a report by the Mirror UK, Archie and Lilibet doting mother was spotted with her friends for lunch at the new Italian eatery Cipriani in Beverly Hills this week.

The publication reported that Meghan appeared to be in high spirits as she flaunted her trendy wardrobe during the daytime outing.

This is Meghan Markle’s first public outing since she returned to California after visiting Canada with Harry for Invictus Games event.

Following their return from Canada, Meghan and Harry issued a statement which reads: “For the conclusion of Invictus Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year To Go, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a celebratory gala at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

“The couple was joined by representatives of the government and Four Host First Nations along with Invictus Games Foundation members, IG25 Sponsors, and dear friends Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato.”

