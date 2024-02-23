Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal is getting its ‘final rites' before death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the incoming death of their Netflix partnership

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing at the cusp of their breakdown with Netflix since its ‘final rites’ are near.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

“Their Spotify deal is long since dead and buried and their Netflix deal is looking increasingly like it’s about to get its last rites.”

Even Alison Boshoff from The Daily Mail believes there is not much hope for Netflix because it’s a “dead duck.”

She even was even referenced saying, “There is an across-the-board acknowledgment that Netflix will want to get out of, or scale down further, the deal at the earliest contractual opportunity.”

Prior to these claims by the expert it was recounted that the couple “actually have, like a bunch in development” like “a movie, a TV series and a couple of unscripted shows,” according to the Netflix head of content Bela Bajaria.