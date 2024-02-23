 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal is getting its ‘final rites' before death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the incoming death of their Netflix partnership

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 23, 2024

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing at the cusp of their breakdown with Netflix since its ‘final rites’ are near.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

“Their Spotify deal is long since dead and buried and their Netflix deal is looking increasingly like it’s about to get its last rites.”

Even Alison Boshoff from The Daily Mail believes there is not much hope for Netflix because it’s a “dead duck.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle starting fresh to show they are stronger than ever

She even was even referenced saying, “There is an across-the-board acknowledgment that Netflix will want to get out of, or scale down further, the deal at the earliest contractual opportunity.”

Prior to these claims by the expert it was recounted that the couple “actually have, like a bunch in development” like “a movie, a TV series and a couple of unscripted shows,” according to the Netflix head of content Bela Bajaria.

Selena Gomez weighs in on love life with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez weighs in on love life with Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle spotted with friends after returning from Canada
Meghan Markle spotted with friends after returning from Canada
King Charles shares his firm decision on Prince Harry's latest demand
King Charles shares his firm decision on Prince Harry's latest demand
Dolly Parton congratulates Beyoncé for hitting No.1
Dolly Parton congratulates Beyoncé for hitting No.1
Prince William loses major title amid King Charles abdication rumours video
Prince William loses major title amid King Charles abdication rumours
Meghan Markle grabbing every opportunity to muster attention as Kate Middleton recovers from surgery? video
Meghan Markle grabbing every opportunity to muster attention as Kate Middleton recovers from surgery?
Kim Kardashian finds Odell Beckham Jr more of her type than ex Kanye West
Kim Kardashian finds Odell Beckham Jr more of her type than ex Kanye West
Kate Middleton makes big decision as she recuperates from surgery
Kate Middleton makes big decision as she recuperates from surgery
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday note for late father
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday note for late father
Tom Brady ready to tie the knot again a year after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady ready to tie the knot again a year after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Meghan Markle gets emotional as she returns to work in London via video link
Meghan Markle gets emotional as she returns to work in London via video link
Britney Spears calls out ‘mean girl bullying' in latest social media rant
Britney Spears calls out ‘mean girl bullying' in latest social media rant