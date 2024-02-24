David Beckham previously shared that he was eagerly awaiting to celebrate 25th wedding anniversary with Victoria

Photo: David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary

Victoria Beckham reportedly got injured during her workout at the gym.

The news of this incident was shared by David Beckham via his official Instagram handle.

He posted a pic of Victoria’s broken foot along with the caption, "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break" and heart emojis.

This comes after David Beckham excitedly anticipated the pair’s silver jubilee anniversary in a chat with People.

Speaking to the outlet, David shared, "For me, personally, I am also looking forward to celebrating — it will be 25 years since Manchester United won the treble — including the Champions League of course! — and Victoria and I will also celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary."

He also observed, "So lots to look forward to!"

The father of four went on to refer to the "Champions League Final at Wembley Stadium, the Men’s Euros in Germany, Copa America and the Paris Olympics" during the chat.

After which he concluded this chat with a hope for "a great year and summer of sport."