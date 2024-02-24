 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary

David Beckham previously shared that he was eagerly awaiting to celebrate 25th wedding anniversary with Victoria

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Photo: David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
Photo: David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary

Victoria Beckham reportedly got injured during her workout at the gym.

The news of this incident was shared by David Beckham via his official Instagram handle.

He posted a pic of Victoria’s broken foot along with the caption, "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break" and heart emojis.

David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary

This comes after David Beckham excitedly anticipated the pair’s silver jubilee anniversary in a chat with People.

Speaking to the outlet, David shared, "For me, personally, I am also looking forward to celebrating — it will be 25 years since Manchester United won the treble — including the Champions League of course! — and Victoria and I will also celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary."

He also observed, "So lots to look forward to!"

The father of four went on to refer to the "Champions League Final at Wembley Stadium, the Men’s Euros in Germany, Copa America and the Paris Olympics" during the chat.

After which he concluded this chat with a hope for "a great year and summer of sport."

John Cena recalls going against his agency for 'Barbie' cameo
John Cena recalls going against his agency for 'Barbie' cameo
Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters
Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters
Prince Harry wants to be royal ‘peacemaker' but William won't ‘fall for it'
Prince Harry wants to be royal ‘peacemaker' but William won't ‘fall for it'
Natalie Portman fears losing jobs amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours?
Natalie Portman fears losing jobs amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours?
Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs
Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs
'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross' video
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross'
Prince Harry's belief that ‘rules don't apply to him' could cost US visa
Prince Harry's belief that ‘rules don't apply to him' could cost US visa
James Bond actress dies at age 80
James Bond actress dies at age 80