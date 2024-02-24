John Cena recalls going against his agency for 'Barbie' cameo

John Cena appeared in 'Barbie' for less than a minute where he dressed up as a mermaid

John Cena recently talked about his Barbie cameo which wouldn’t have happened if he had listened to his agency.

The WWE icon and action star spilled the beans on his subtle role in an interview with The Howard Stern Show.

He revealed that his agency advised him not to appear in the movie as they thought the part is “beneath him.”

John was shooting Fast X in a studio beside Barbie’s set when he ran into Margot Robbie who made him the offer.

“Margot was like, ‘We’ll make you a mermaid. You’ll be in it for half a day.’ But I think the perspective from an agency standpoint was, "This is beneath you," which I get. But I was like, ‘No we’re going to do it,’ but all they can do is offer their guidance,” he explained.

He added, “The agency is just going on what they know. And what they know is, ‘This entity, this commodity gravitates toward these things, we should stay in this lane.’ But I’m not a commodity. I’m a human being, and I operate under the construct that every opportunity is an opportunity.”

He ended up appearing in “Barbie” for less than a minute where he dressed up as a mermaid alongside pop star Dua Lipa.