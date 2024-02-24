Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied sparked breakup rumors after ditching their wedding rings

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied spend family time amid divorce rumors

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied came together for a family hangout amid breakup rumors.

Their sighting comes after reports that the two are no longer a couple as they’ve made multiple public appearances without their wedding rings.

The 42-year-old actress and the French choreographer stepped out for a family lunch in Los Angeles with their two kids Aleph (aged 12) and Amalia (aged 6).

In a video shared by Daily Mail, Natalie could be seen smiling as she tilted her phone towards Amalia to show her something on her phone.

They were later joined by Benjamin and Aleph for a walk.

The hangout comes after a source told Page Six that the pair have been fighting to save their marriage since last June after Benjamin allegedly had an affair.

“They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family,” an insider said at the time.

Recently, when Vanity Fair asked the Black Swan star about the rumors, she replied hesitantly, “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.”