Amy Schumer believes that she's an easy target because of her outspoken nature

Amy Schumer breaks silence on hateful comments online

Amy Schumer is not taken aback anymore by rude comments on her appearance.

In a recent podcast episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat by Amanda Hirsch, the standup comedian opened up about the hateful trolls on the Internet who make fun of her looks.

"It doesn't feel good when the whole internet's mad at you. Don't get me wrong, I don't wish that on anyone if they don't deserve it, but it's been a long time that people have been coming for me. It's just about how I'm feeling about myself,” she remarked.

Amy believes that people target her because of how outspoken she is on certain matters.

She continued, "I think they're mad that I'm not thinner. I think they're mad I'm not prettier."

However, the Life & Beth star doesn't plan on changing herself as went on to say, "I still feel like I have a right to speak. And I think that they don't want any woman to speak. I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?"