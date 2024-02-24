 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Meghan Markle to share ‘stories from her own life’ in new podcast

Meghan Markle will be doing “some inner reflecting” while also sharing stories from her own life in her upcoming brand new podcast.

Recently, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex revealed, “Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast is well in the works."

Experts believe the new podcast will end her and Prince Harry’s monetary troubles, taking her to new heights and giving her more power.

Sharing details of what Meghan plans to do on the new podcast, a source told Us Weekly, “[She] wants to do mostly philanthropic-type content.”

They added, “She considers herself too academic for entertainment-only. She doesn’t want the podcast to be celebrity-driven, though she’ll have some stars on.”

The tipster revealed that the mother-of-two “do some inner reflecting” on the podcast and “will share stories” from her own life.

To add to it, the insider said, “The feedback [she’s received] is that she should create products around The Tig and have it be parallel to Goop,” referring to Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand.

