Royal family shares new video of King Charles

Royal family has released a new video of King Charles, reading some of the 7,000 messages of support received from around the world since his cancer diagnosis was announced.



The palace shared the video on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, and wrote: “Since The King’s cancer diagnosis was announced, His Majesty has received thousands of messages of support and good wishes from around the world.”

The King has since had a chance to read a wide selection of this correspondence.



The statement further reads: “Thank you to all those who have written in.”

It further says, “As His Majesty has said, ‘All those who have been affected by cancer will know such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement’.”

The fresh video came after the monarch disclosed that he got emotional and has been 'reduced to tears' over response to his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles told the Prime Minister, "I've had so many wonderful messages and cards. It's reduced me to tears most of the time."