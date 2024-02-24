Ben Affleck gets irritated by his wife Jennifer Lopez’s ‘obsessive image consciousness’

Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez to tone down her ‘provocative’ style sense

Ben Affleck has issues with his wife Jennifer Lopez’s bold dressing and her “obsessive image consciousness,” an insider has revealed.



According to Heat Magazine, the Argo star wants JLo to tone down her “provocative” fashion sense with an insider claiming that he does not want her to turn from a “glamorous diva” to a “soccer mom.”

However, he does want to see her accept some realities and “would love” it if she’d “dress more like a married woman in her fifties,” the source shared.

They said the Hollywood actor-director feels “exhausted” by Lopez’s “constant need for attention and validation” despite already being a successful star.

“Ben gets that being a glamorous diva is all part of Jen’s persona, and he’s not trying to turn her into a soccer mom or anything. But this constant ‘look at me’ act is getting annoying to a point where he can’t stand it,” they added.

The source continued: “Even when she’s away from the cameras, she’s always preening in front of the mirror, fussing over her make-up and outfits, and obsessively monitoring her social media.”

“He’s exhausted by her constant need for attention and validation,” the insider said, before adding that Affleck only wishes to see Lopez “tone it down and be a little more conservative.”

“He feels her need to compete with all the kids half her age and being so thin-skinned to any criticism at all is just exhausting to be around.”