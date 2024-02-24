 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian brings platinum hair back in stunning photos

Kim Kardashian has brought back her platinum blonde look

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Kim Kardashian has brought back her platinum blonde look
Kim Kardashian has brought back her platinum blonde look 

Kim Kardashian has brought the platinum blonde look back after rocking her classic dark brunette look for a while.

Kim rocked the new blonde look in new snaps as she posed with her Tesla Cybertruck in Beverly Hills, California.

The Kardashians star kept her look simple, with black leather pants and which had green and white stitching on the sides and white crop top. She completed her look with black pointed heals and a nude makeup look. Kim held back on jewelry and let her long blonde locks be the focus.

Before the blonde look made its return, Kim had been sporting her dark brunette look. She was seen at the 2024 Super Bowl rocking long dark locks that reached below her chest.

The American Horror Story star looked chic at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party in a cowboy themed get-up. She donned a dark brown cowl neck top which showed her cleavage and paired it with matching flared pants. The mom-of-four completed her look with a small black croc Hermès Kelly handbag.

This comes as Kim Kardashian recently announced that she’s set to executive produce and star in docuseries about late legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” said Kim. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

Brad Pitt makes major move amid Ines De Ramon romance
Brad Pitt makes major move amid Ines De Ramon romance
King Charles won't abdicate for Prince William: 'He will serve until impossible'
King Charles won't abdicate for Prince William: 'He will serve until impossible'
Kate Middleton eager to return to royal duties amid Prince Harry's plan to serve King Charles
Kate Middleton eager to return to royal duties amid Prince Harry's plan to serve King Charles
Tom Cruise ‘still in touch' with Elsina Khayrova after ‘cooling things down'
Tom Cruise ‘still in touch' with Elsina Khayrova after ‘cooling things down'
Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim' despite having great potential as a royal
Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim' despite having great potential as a royal
King Charles snubs Prince Harry as monarch plans for his succession video
King Charles snubs Prince Harry as monarch plans for his succession
Royal fans react to King Charles 'highly secret' succession plans
Royal fans react to King Charles 'highly secret' succession plans
King Charles planning for his succession: 'highly secret'
King Charles planning for his succession: 'highly secret'
Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez to tone down her ‘provocative' style sense
Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez to tone down her ‘provocative' style sense
King Charles receives sweet advice related to Prince Harry amid abdication plans video
King Charles receives sweet advice related to Prince Harry amid abdication plans
Meghan Markle to share ‘stories from her own life' in new podcast
Meghan Markle to share ‘stories from her own life' in new podcast
Royal family shares new video of King Charles
Royal family shares new video of King Charles