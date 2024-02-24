Kim Kardashian brings platinum hair back in stunning photos

Kim Kardashian has brought back her platinum blonde look

Kim Kardashian has brought the platinum blonde look back after rocking her classic dark brunette look for a while.

Kim rocked the new blonde look in new snaps as she posed with her Tesla Cybertruck in Beverly Hills, California.

The Kardashians star kept her look simple, with black leather pants and which had green and white stitching on the sides and white crop top. She completed her look with black pointed heals and a nude makeup look. Kim held back on jewelry and let her long blonde locks be the focus.

Before the blonde look made its return, Kim had been sporting her dark brunette look. She was seen at the 2024 Super Bowl rocking long dark locks that reached below her chest.

The American Horror Story star looked chic at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party in a cowboy themed get-up. She donned a dark brown cowl neck top which showed her cleavage and paired it with matching flared pants. The mom-of-four completed her look with a small black croc Hermès Kelly handbag.

This comes as Kim Kardashian recently announced that she’s set to executive produce and star in docuseries about late legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” said Kim. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”