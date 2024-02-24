Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'suffering, pain' in new movie

Millie Bobby Brown dishes new details about upcoming project, which is set to release on International Women's Day

File Footage

Millie Bobby Brown is seemingly excited for her new movie Damsel.



As fans will know, the Stranger Things actress stars as the courageous Princess Elodie in the upcoming flick Damsel, which is slated to be released on 8th March 2024.

In the latest chat with Netflix, the acting sensation touched on her role and said, “She’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved."

The actress even went on to observe, "She saves herself in many ways.”

“It subverts what you expect," she claimed and revealed that in the movie, Elodie soon becomes aware of the fact that no one was coming to save her.

"You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no,” she continued.

“Don’t wait for the prince," the Enola Holmes alum remarked as well.

For those unversed, Millie’s latest work is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, who earlier spoke to Total Film and spilled the beans on her character.

At that time, Juan stated about the English actress, “She understood that this needed to be an extreme survival experience.”

In conclusion, he declared, “And in order to make that believable, you have to convey suffering and pain."