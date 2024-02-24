 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating her performance with her music idol Taylor Swift

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating her performance with her music idol Taylor Swift
Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating her performance with her music idol Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter is over the moon after her performance with her idol Taylor Swift.

Sabrina performed with Taylor on Friday in Sydney after her opening act was canceled due to bad weather.

The Feather hitmaker took to Instagram to sing praises of her childhood idol, sharing how the 9-year-old version of her wouldn’t believe she gets to sing with Taylor.

“9 year old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this s---- coming! I love you so so so dearly Taylor. Always have always will," she wrote, posting pictures and videos from the duet.

She shared a screenshot of an old social media post she did at the age of 9, where she wrote: “Was trying to enter a Taylor Swift contest to win tickets and a chance to meet her but they said I had to be 13 :(.”

For her part, the Love Story hitmaker was also all praises for her pal, introducing her as, "My incredibly talented, wonderful, gorgeous, hilarious, genius opening act Sabrina Carpenter. She heroically sacrificed her show, which I think is a crime against Sydney. And I think it needs to be fixed, so I'm going to bring her out now, is that OK, Sydney?"

Taylor Swift got a roar of approval from the crowd and went on to duet White Horse and Coney Island with Sabrina Carpenter, serenading their fans at Accor Stadium.

The show was made even more special by Taylor’s beau Travis Kelce, and pals Katy Perry and Rita Ora in the VIP box. 

