Saturday, February 24, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2024 rebrand brings back ‘grifter' label

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2024 rebrand has been rejected by experts in a new discussion.

The Sussexes rebranded their official website, listing themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which sparked backlash. The couple then also used the Sussex name as their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s surname.

Now, royal commentator Josh Rom says this rebrand brings the word “grifter” to mind as it seems the Montecito couple are keen on associating themselves with the royal brand even after stepping down as working royals.

"The 'grifter' word comes to mind with this because this is them trying to keep in with this institution in some way, shape or form,” Rom told Sky News on the segment titled "Why the World is Rejecting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rebrand.” The segment consisted of royal experts sharing their opinions on the recent rebrand. 

“Let's be honest, that's the only way in which they're going to retain relevancy and, you know, the only reason why people pay them any sort of attention is because of the role in which this institution provided for them."

This comes as Harry and Meghan have parted ways in their professional endeavors, with Meghan launching a solo podcast with Lemonada. The decision comes after their joint projects, including Spotify podcast and the Netflix deal didn’t seem to bring the success they’d expected. 

