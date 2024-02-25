Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig

Graham Norton opens up about quitting weekend show on 'Virgin Radio'

Graham Norton is reportedly quitting his Virgin Radio weekend show.

The shock admission was made by the broadcaster on Saturday’s episode of his famous show.

Graham started the big announcement by saying, “The show isn't quite the normal show today because I have a bit of an announcement to make.”

He went on to confess, “I'm kind of off! I'm leaving weekends here at Virgin Radio.”

Nonetheless, he admitted that he might make some intermittent appearances on the show.

“I'll still be popping up at the station from time to time but my regular Saturday and Sundays, I'm stepping away,” he also added.

Spilling the beans on the main reason for changing his work schedule, Graham said, “I've worked weekends between here and the old place for 13 years and my life has changed a bit, so I thought, 'Oh, I want my weekends back!'”

“So, really, the next two shows, today and tomorrow, are me just saying thank you to you all for listening,” he remarked and wrapped up the announcement.

Elsewhere during the show, the show host told the audience that "Angela Scanlon will be” taking his place “here for the next few weeks" and then "there'll be various announcements after that about people who'll be in front of this microphone,” after which he resigned from the conversation.