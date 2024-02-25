 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig

Graham Norton opens up about quitting weekend show on 'Virgin Radio'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Photo: Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig
Photo: Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig

Graham Norton is reportedly quitting his Virgin Radio weekend show.

The shock admission was made by the broadcaster on Saturday’s episode of his famous show.

Graham started the big announcement by saying, “The show isn't quite the normal show today because I have a bit of an announcement to make.”

He went on to confess, “I'm kind of off! I'm leaving weekends here at Virgin Radio.”

Nonetheless, he admitted that he might make some intermittent appearances on the show.

“I'll still be popping up at the station from time to time but my regular Saturday and Sundays, I'm stepping away,” he also added.

Spilling the beans on the main reason for changing his work schedule, Graham said, “I've worked weekends between here and the old place for 13 years and my life has changed a bit, so I thought, 'Oh, I want my weekends back!'”

“So, really, the next two shows, today and tomorrow, are me just saying thank you to you all for listening,” he remarked and wrapped up the announcement.

Elsewhere during the show, the show host told the audience that "Angela Scanlon will be” taking his place “here for the next few weeks" and then "there'll be various announcements after that about people who'll be in front of this microphone,” after which he resigned from the conversation. 

Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?
Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician video
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo leaves the crowd screaming amid second tour
Olivia Rodrigo leaves the crowd screaming amid second tour
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities' video
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities'
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert