 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo discussed her 21st birthday during her opening 'Guts World Tour' show

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during Guts World Tour
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo revealed to her fans during her Guts World Tour in Palm Springs, how she marked turning 21 after her birthday.

As reported by PEOPLE, the Traitor hit-maker got candid about her birthday celebration on the opening night of her concert.

Rodrigo revealed that following her birthday, she decided to buy some items from a gas station just because she was now eligible to.

“I went to the gas station the other day and bought a pack of cigarettes and a six pack of beer,” the singer said during the show, however she immediately clarified that it was not with the intention of consumption.

“I promise I didn’t consume it, but I just bought it because I f****** could," Rodrigo explained.

In different videos on TikTok as well as X, formerly Twitter, Olivia Rodrigo can also be heard addressing the process of adulting.

"Anyway, all this to say that I think growing up isn’t so scary after all and life just kind of gets better at the end,” she stated as she proceeded to perform her song, Teenage Dream.

Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities' video
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities'
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert
Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery
Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery
Kourtney Kardashian shares family photos from Travis Barker's Sydney tour stop
Kourtney Kardashian shares family photos from Travis Barker's Sydney tour stop
Emily Ratajkowski puts trolls where they belong video
Emily Ratajkowski puts trolls where they belong
‘Vultures 1': Kanye West conquers Billboard chart he's never topped before video
‘Vultures 1': Kanye West conquers Billboard chart he's never topped before
Justin Timberlake expresses gratitude for his family: 'I'm just happy'
Justin Timberlake expresses gratitude for his family: 'I'm just happy'
Update about Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen after the split
Update about Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen after the split
Brittany Snow opens up on life after divorce from Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow opens up on life after divorce from Tyler Stanaland
Calvin Harris reveals reason behind departure from DJing video
Calvin Harris reveals reason behind departure from DJing
Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?
Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?
TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame
TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame