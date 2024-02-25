Olivia Rodrigo discussed her 21st birthday during her opening 'Guts World Tour' show

Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo revealed to her fans during her Guts World Tour in Palm Springs, how she marked turning 21 after her birthday.

As reported by PEOPLE, the Traitor hit-maker got candid about her birthday celebration on the opening night of her concert.

Rodrigo revealed that following her birthday, she decided to buy some items from a gas station just because she was now eligible to.

“I went to the gas station the other day and bought a pack of cigarettes and a six pack of beer,” the singer said during the show, however she immediately clarified that it was not with the intention of consumption.

“I promise I didn’t consume it, but I just bought it because I f****** could," Rodrigo explained.

In different videos on TikTok as well as X, formerly Twitter, Olivia Rodrigo can also be heard addressing the process of adulting.

"Anyway, all this to say that I think growing up isn’t so scary after all and life just kind of gets better at the end,” she stated as she proceeded to perform her song, Teenage Dream.