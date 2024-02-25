Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's first Australian concert of the Eras Tour on Friday

Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts

Travis Kelce is already on his way back after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert.

The tight end landed on Friday to see the 34-year-old popstar perform her first concert at Accor Stadium, Sydney.

However, PEOPLE reports that Travis’ visit was short and sweet as he flew back to the stateside the very next day.

During his time there, the NFL star was seen having a blast in his VIP tent at the stadium.

As per a video posted on X, Travis could be seen clapping and grooving to Taylor’s songs while rocking a bunch of friendship bracelets.

Before the show, the couple also spent some quality time as they enjoyed a fun day out at Sydney Zoo, shortly after Travis had landed in Australia.

Nonetheless, the Lover crooner was seen having a blast at her second concert as she told the audience in a fan video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Ah Sydney, you are just ... right off the bat you're making me feel so ... just extraordinary right now.”