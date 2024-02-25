Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter sparked dating rumors in December 2023

Barry Keoghan publicly gushes over rumored beau Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan is not shying away from praising his rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter on social media.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old singer posted a video of herself singing White Horse with Taylor Swift during her Sydney show on Friday night.

Initially, Sabrina was supposed to do an opening act for the concert but the set got canceled due to a weather-related delay. However, she did join the Daylight hitmaker onstage for the slot where she sings a surprise track for the audience.

The duo ended up performing a mashup of Taylor’s songs White Horse and Coney Island.

Sharing a video from the memorable moment, Sabrina wrote on her Instagram: “9 year old [sic] Sabrina singing white horse would never see this s--- coming! I love you so so so dearly Taylor. Always have always will.”

Barry hyped up the Feathers hitmaker by commenting a queen emoji under the clip.

While he didn’t hesitate from publicly acknowledging Sabrina’s talent, he did steer clear from doing the same for their alleged relationship.

Previously, when Vanity Fair asked Barry if he plans on bringing a date to the Golden Globes, he replied: “Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch.”