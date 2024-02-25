 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'problem' can only be solve by King Charles 'weapon'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to welcome a representative from Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can only be contained by King Charles’ younger sister.

A royal expert believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex latest rebranding with their titled ‘Sussex,’ can be handled by Princess Anne.

The Mail columnist Sarah Vine tells Jo Elvin: "I think she’s [Princess Anne] the answer to all the Royal Family’s problems."

Elvin joked: "We know how no-nonsense she is."

Vine added: "I think we should send Princess Anne to deal with Harry and Meghan…because if you got a call from Princess Anne you’d sit up jolly straight.

"If I were the King I’d say ‘Anne, please just go and deal with them,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

