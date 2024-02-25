Princess Diana came to know about King Charles truth before the Royal wedding

Princess Diana, King Charles found 'no way out' to get out or wedding last moment

Princess Diana was reportedly heartbroken ahead of her wedding after King Charles admitted his real feelings.

Diana’s astrologer, Penny Thornton, has touched upon confession from King Charles, that broke the former Princess of Wales heart.

Speaking on ITV documentary The Diana Interview: Revenge Of A Princess, she said: "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her..

"I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana. She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding.'

She writes: "Charles was not convinced he was doing the right thing in marrying Diana but there was no way out and, bolstered by the hope that things would be different once they were married, he put a brave face on it."