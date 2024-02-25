 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Tom Brady doesn't trust Gisele Bündchen new romance timeline

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ended their 13-year marriage in October 2022

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Tom Brady doesnt trust Gisele Bündchen new romance timeline
Tom Brady doesn't trust Gisele Bündchen new romance timeline

Tom Brady has reportedly made peace with the timeline of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s new romance.

According to Daily Mail, the veteran NFL star accepted that his estranged partner’s romance with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente began “years ago.”

The update comes after Page Six reported that the supermodel is “deeply in love” with her new beau.

“Tom has been dating and is all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent,” a source told the outlet.

Previously, an insider told PEOPLE that Gisele didn’t begin dating Joaquim until June 2023 i.e. eight months after she and Tom finalized their divorce, however, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback refused to believe in her timeline.

“If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it,” the source told Daily Mail.

Moreover, they also claimed that in order to keep things calm for his children, Tom will not let his personal feelings get in the way of keeping it civil with Joaquim.

Prince Harry return to UK branded 'highly unlikely': 'Laughable'
Prince Harry return to UK branded 'highly unlikely': 'Laughable'
Priyanka Chopra inks major deal with Oscar nominated documentary
Priyanka Chopra inks major deal with Oscar nominated documentary
Ellie Goulding steps out for the first time after Caspar Jopling split
Ellie Goulding steps out for the first time after Caspar Jopling split
Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah break cover together after settling child custody
Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah break cover together after settling child custody
Prince William 'happy to celebrate' Kate Middleton wins unlike Royals
Prince William 'happy to celebrate' Kate Middleton wins unlike Royals
Barry Keoghan publicly gushes over rumored beau Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan publicly gushes over rumored beau Sabrina Carpenter
Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?
Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit