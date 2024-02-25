Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ended their 13-year marriage in October 2022

Tom Brady doesn't trust Gisele Bündchen new romance timeline

Tom Brady has reportedly made peace with the timeline of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s new romance.

According to Daily Mail, the veteran NFL star accepted that his estranged partner’s romance with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente began “years ago.”

The update comes after Page Six reported that the supermodel is “deeply in love” with her new beau.

“Tom has been dating and is all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent,” a source told the outlet.

Previously, an insider told PEOPLE that Gisele didn’t begin dating Joaquim until June 2023 i.e. eight months after she and Tom finalized their divorce, however, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback refused to believe in her timeline.

“If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it,” the source told Daily Mail.

Moreover, they also claimed that in order to keep things calm for his children, Tom will not let his personal feelings get in the way of keeping it civil with Joaquim.