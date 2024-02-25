 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Samuel Moore

Barbra Streisand makes audiences well-up after major score

Barbra Streisand's emotional acceptance speech causes the audiences to become teary-eyed

Samuel Moore

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Photo: Barbra Streisand makes audiences well-up after major score

Barbra Steisand reportedly caused several eyes to fill with tears while accepting the award at 2024’s SAG Awards on Saturday.

In this event, the Funny Girl alum was honoured with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Her emotional acceptance speech even brought big names like Anne Hathaway, Emma Stone and Joey King to tears.

Receiving a standing ovation and a flower bouquet for her services to Hollywood, the star incepted her monologue by thanking SAG for granting her the best award "because you know in advance you're going to get it.”

“I'm very proud to be a member for over 60 years. I can't quite believe it," she added.

Barbra went on to recall the first time when she saw Marlon Brando on the big screen and immediately branded him as "the most beautiful actor."

She also talked about how much she loved films and stated, "That make-believe world was much more pleasant than anything I was experiencing. I didn't like reality.".

"I wanted to be in the movies, even though I knew I didn't look like any of the other women on the screen. My mother said, 'You better learn to type,' but I didn't listen,” she continued.

Wrapping up her speech, she expressed gratitude and observed, “And somehow, someway — thank you, God — it all came true."

