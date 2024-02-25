Cillian Murphy gets candid about early career failure

Cillian Murphy drops confession about his starting a career as an actor

Cillian Murphy is seemingly happy that he went for a new direction in Hollywood.

On Saturday, the 47-year- star opened up about his desire to become a rockstar before trying his hands at acting during his presence at 2024 SAG Awards.

There he was conferred with outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his work in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

“Oh my goodness," the Peaky Blinders actor began after receiving the honour.

He went on to address, "This is extremely, extremely special to me, because it comes from you guys."

Cillian Murphy also heaped praise for his team, "Okay, my Oppenheimer crew, my Oppenheimer family,” adding, “Just an FYI on that exquisite moniker 'Oppenhomies.'"

He also said about the term coined by Olivia Thirlby for the movie’s fans possessed a great potential for a merch business.

Cillian proceeded with his speech and claimed about his co-stars, “Seriously, they were the greatest group of actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with."

"Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, as always such a debt of gratitude to you. To my wife, Yvonne and my boys, Malachy and Aran, I adore you," he also confessed.

Getting candid about his career choices, the Irish star shared, "Twenty-eight years ago when I was trying to become an actor, I was a failed musician and I felt extremely like an interloper.”

Nonetheless, he concluded his acceptance speech by confessing, “But now looking out and all of you guys here today, I know that I'm part of something truly wonderful. So thank you so much."