 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal nearly suffers panic attack during 2024 SAG awards

Pedro Pascal won big at the 2024 SAG awards for his role as Joel in HBO's 'The Last of Us'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

file footage

Pedro Pascal admitted he was “drunk” and swore his heart out during his acceptance speech for the SAG award he won.

Pedro won the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s The Last of Us at the 2024 SAG awards. He stars as Joel in the hit series. For the SAG gong, The Game of Thrones star beat Brian Cox, Billy Crudup, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Taking to the stage, Pedro seemed visibly emotional as he said: “This is wrong, for a number of reasons. Umm, I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk.”

“Thank you, HBO," he said. "Jeez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this. This is an incredible f---ing honor.”

Pedro looked suave as usual in his classic look, featuring a white button down which was unbuttoned down to his chest, black slacks and black shoes.

"This is on Netflix," he added, referring to him being able to swear. He then went on to thank his family before his voice began to crack as he got even more emotional.

“I’m going to have a panic attack, and I’m going to leave,” he concluded. 

Prince Harry issued fresh warning in US amid rift with royal family
Prince Harry issued fresh warning in US amid rift with royal family
Lily Gladstone scores milestone win at 2024 SAG Awards
Lily Gladstone scores milestone win at 2024 SAG Awards
Taylor Swift's next album to reveal her first impression of Travis Kelce video
Taylor Swift's next album to reveal her first impression of Travis Kelce
Stan Zimmerman reflects on Golden Girls dynamics
Stan Zimmerman reflects on Golden Girls dynamics
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle with latest move? video
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle with latest move?
Royal expert reacts to Donald Trump's remarks about Prince Harry
Royal expert reacts to Donald Trump's remarks about Prince Harry
Robert Downey Jr. reveals wife's 'hidden attributes' after SAG
Robert Downey Jr. reveals wife's 'hidden attributes' after SAG
Pawn Stars returns amidst Harrison family's tragic loss
Pawn Stars returns amidst Harrison family's tragic loss
Penelope Cruz spills the beans on her favourite actress: 'She's so patient'
Penelope Cruz spills the beans on her favourite actress: 'She's so patient'
Lily Gladstone reveals Emma Stone's texts video
Lily Gladstone reveals Emma Stone's texts
Prince Harry is ‘moving away' from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is ‘moving away' from Meghan Markle
Cillian Murphy gets candid about early career failure
Cillian Murphy gets candid about early career failure