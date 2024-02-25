'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal nearly suffers panic attack during 2024 SAG awards

Pedro Pascal won big at the 2024 SAG awards for his role as Joel in HBO's 'The Last of Us'

file footage

Pedro Pascal admitted he was “drunk” and swore his heart out during his acceptance speech for the SAG award he won.

Pedro won the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s The Last of Us at the 2024 SAG awards. He stars as Joel in the hit series. For the SAG gong, The Game of Thrones star beat Brian Cox, Billy Crudup, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Taking to the stage, Pedro seemed visibly emotional as he said: “This is wrong, for a number of reasons. Umm, I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk.”

“Thank you, HBO," he said. "Jeez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this. This is an incredible f---ing honor.”

Pedro looked suave as usual in his classic look, featuring a white button down which was unbuttoned down to his chest, black slacks and black shoes.

"This is on Netflix," he added, referring to him being able to swear. He then went on to thank his family before his voice began to crack as he got even more emotional.

“I’m going to have a panic attack, and I’m going to leave,” he concluded.