Taylor Swift's next album to reveal her first impression of Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' will reveal a lot about her relationship with Travis Kelce

file footage

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will feature a song about her first impression of Travis Kelce, and her fears about the relationship, per an expert.



Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman performed a reading to reveal what themes the album covers.

"When asking the Tarot about the content and themes of Taylor Swift's upcoming studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, three cards appear as answers to the questions 'who is it about?' and 'what is it about?'," she told The Mirror.

Inbaal then pulled out a 2 of Swords, which indicated that the album is more inspired by “thoughts” and “Not so much about feelings or actions, they're not exactly love songs, but they're Taylor's innermost thoughts set to a melody, and mostly about relationships.”

"Some of the songs are about her current relationship, and some are about others."

Inbaal then picked an Ace of Disks Tarot, which meant that the album’s success would come from "a track that reveals what she truly thought about Travis Kelce at first, and her concerns that his success and her success will keep the pair apart".

However, the Prince of Swords card went on to reveal that: "One of the main themes in the new album will be about how important it is to say goodbye to Mr Wrong, in order to bring in Mr. Right."