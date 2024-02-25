 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift's next album to reveal her first impression of Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' will reveal a lot about her relationship with Travis Kelce

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

file footage

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will feature a song about her first impression of Travis Kelce, and her fears about the relationship, per an expert.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman performed a reading to reveal what themes the album covers.

"When asking the Tarot about the content and themes of Taylor Swift's upcoming studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, three cards appear as answers to the questions 'who is it about?' and 'what is it about?'," she told The Mirror.

Inbaal then pulled out a 2 of Swords, which indicated that the album is more inspired by “thoughts” and “Not so much about feelings or actions, they're not exactly love songs, but they're Taylor's innermost thoughts set to a melody, and mostly about relationships.”

"Some of the songs are about her current relationship, and some are about others."

Inbaal then picked an Ace of Disks Tarot, which meant that the album’s success would come from "a track that reveals what she truly thought about Travis Kelce at first, and her concerns that his success and her success will keep the pair apart".

However, the Prince of Swords card went on to reveal that: "One of the main themes in the new album will be about how important it is to say goodbye to Mr Wrong, in order to bring in Mr. Right."

Stan Zimmerman reflects on Golden Girls dynamics
Stan Zimmerman reflects on Golden Girls dynamics
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle with latest move? video
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle with latest move?
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal nearly suffers panic attack during 2024 SAG awards video
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal nearly suffers panic attack during 2024 SAG awards
Royal expert reacts to Donald Trump's remarks about Prince Harry
Royal expert reacts to Donald Trump's remarks about Prince Harry
Robert Downey Jr. reveals wife's 'hidden attributes' after SAG
Robert Downey Jr. reveals wife's 'hidden attributes' after SAG
Pawn Stars returns amidst Harrison family's tragic loss
Pawn Stars returns amidst Harrison family's tragic loss
Penelope Cruz spills the beans on her favourite actress: 'She's so patient'
Penelope Cruz spills the beans on her favourite actress: 'She's so patient'
Lily Gladstone reveals Emma Stone's texts video
Lily Gladstone reveals Emma Stone's texts
Prince Harry is ‘moving away' from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is ‘moving away' from Meghan Markle
Cillian Murphy gets candid about early career failure
Cillian Murphy gets candid about early career failure
Barbra Streisand makes audiences well-up after major score
Barbra Streisand makes audiences well-up after major score
Pedro Pascal jokes about Kieren Culkin after award win
Pedro Pascal jokes about Kieren Culkin after award win