Kanye West, Bianca Censori's ‘hopes and wishes' come true amid Europe trip

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seemingly living their dreams as they tour for 'Vultures 1'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seemingly living their dreams as they tour for 'Vultures 1'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem to be doing well following the release of his new album Vultures 1.

Kanye’s Vultures 1 debuted on No. 1 in the Billboard 200 chart, making it his 11th consecutive album to achieve the feat. As for his album partner Ty Dolla $ign, it’s his first time ruling a Billboard chart.

Ye and his wife are currently touring Europe for a slew of Vultures 1 listening events. The couple seemed to be in high spirits during their Milan trip, where they also attended the Milan Fashion Week .

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman performed a Tarot reading for the couple, sharing, "After Kanye and Bianca's Milan Fashion Week appearance, the Tarot cards say that, they are both thrilled with the outcomes."

She pulled the XVII Star Tarot card for the couple, saying it "which represents hopes and wishes coming true. It lets us know that their trip was everything they hoped it would be."

She pulled the 6 of Disks card for Kanye, which signifies “success”: "It is a card that speaks of value and finances. He received compliments, business offers and possibly even cash money to show up when and where he did, and as he walks away with his pockets full, he feels satisfied."

For Bianca, she pulled the 2 of Cups card, which is the card of “love” in the Tarot. "It is a card that tells of how happy she is that she brought her husband joy. She received positive attention from her husband and other people, which makes her feel as if she did a good job with what she wore and how she behaved," Inbaal explained.