‘Dune: 2' receives major nod amid glowing reviews

As the outstanding reviews of Dune: Part Two trickle in, its late author Frank Herbert’s son has given his thumbs-up to the forthcoming film.



Taking to X, Brian Herbert said, “I saw Dune: Part Two at a private studio screening, and it is gratifying to see my father’s story told with such great care.”

He continued, “When the new movie is combined with Dune: Part One, it is by far the best film interpretation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel DUNE that has ever been done.”

It is pertinent to mention Frank’s eldest son published a series of his works after his death through the use of his notes.

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie has garnered a range of rave reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes scoring 97%.

Dune: Part Two is set to hit the theatres on March 1.