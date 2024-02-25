Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024

From Binge-worthy limited series to must-see flicks, here’s everything Netflix is coming up with before Spring season begins

Netflix to introduce exciting new series and movies in March

Original projects, classics or re-runs, Netflix has to offer a diverse range of entertainment to its fans, and with its tradition of dropping new movies and series in its library each month and subscribers are eager as what Netflix has in store for them.

So, here’s a full list of what’s coming next to the streaming giant in March:

March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water: Season 4

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7

Spaceman (Movie)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (Movie)

March 3

The Netflix Slam (Sporting event)

March 6

Full Swing: Season 2

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping (Documentary)

March 7

The Gentlemen (Series)

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4 (Series)

Damsel (Movie)

March 9

Queen of Tears (Series)

March 11

Young Royals: Season 3 (Series)

March 12

Steve Treviño: Simple Man (Comedy Show)

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (Documentary)

March 14

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is a Lie (Stand-up Comedy)

March 15

Chicken Nugget (Series)

Irish Wish (Film)

Iron Reign (Series)

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (Documentary)

March 18 Young Royals Forever (Documentary)