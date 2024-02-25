Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024

Original projects, classics or re-runs, Netflix has to offer a diverse range of entertainment to its fans, and with its tradition of dropping new movies and series in its library each month and subscribers are eager as what Netflix has in store for them.
So, here’s a full list of what’s coming next to the streaming giant in March:
March 1
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
Blood & Water: Season 4
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
Spaceman (Movie)
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (Movie)
March 3
The Netflix Slam (Sporting event)
March 6
Full Swing: Season 2
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping (Documentary)
March 7
The Gentlemen (Series)
Pokémon Horizons: The Series
March 8
Blown Away: Season 4 (Series)
Damsel (Movie)
March 9
Queen of Tears (Series)
March 11
Young Royals: Season 3 (Series)
March 12
Steve Treviño: Simple Man (Comedy Show)
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (Documentary)
March 14
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is a Lie (Stand-up Comedy)
March 15
Chicken Nugget (Series)
Irish Wish (Film)
Iron Reign (Series)
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (Documentary)
March 18
Young Royals Forever (Documentary)
March 19
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership (Comedy Show)