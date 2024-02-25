 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024

From Binge-worthy limited series to must-see flicks, here’s everything Netflix is coming up with before Spring season begins

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Netflix to introduce exciting new series and movies in March
Original projects, classics or re-runs, Netflix has to offer a diverse range of entertainment to its fans, and with its tradition of dropping new movies and series in its library each month and subscribers are eager as what Netflix has in store for them.

So, here’s a full list of what’s coming next to the streaming giant in March:

March 1

  • Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
  • Blood & Water: Season 4
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
  • Spaceman (Movie)
  • You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (Movie)

March 3

  • The Netflix Slam (Sporting event)

March 6

  • Full Swing: Season 2
  • The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping (Documentary)

March 7

  • The Gentlemen (Series)
  • Pokémon Horizons: The Series

March 8

  • Blown Away: Season 4 (Series)
  • Damsel (Movie)

March 9

  • Queen of Tears (Series)

March 11

  • Young Royals: Season 3 (Series)

March 12

  • Steve Treviño: Simple Man (Comedy Show)
  • Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (Documentary)

March 14

  • Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is a Lie (Stand-up Comedy)

March 15

  • Chicken Nugget (Series)
  • Irish Wish (Film)
  • Iron Reign (Series)
  • The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (Documentary)

March 18

  • Young Royals Forever (Documentary)

March 19

  • Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership (Comedy Show)
  • Forever Queens: Season 2 (Series)
  • Physical: 100: Season 2 (Series)

March 21

  • 3 Body Problem (Series)

March 22

  • Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 (Series)
  • El Paseo 7
  • Shirley (Movie)

March 26

  • Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns (Standup comedy)

March 27

  • Rest In Peace (Movie)
  • Testament: The Story of Moses (Documentary)

March 29

  • The Beautiful Game (Film)
  • Heart of the Hunter (Film)
  • Is It Cake?: Season 3 (Series)

