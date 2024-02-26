Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift performed her third 'Eras Tour' concert in Sydney on February 25, 2024

Taylor Swift just performed her third show in Sydney during her Eras Tour and was overwhelmed by the love she received from her fans.



In a video uploaded by a fan on their X account, formerly known as Twitter, Swift, took her time to fathom the thunderous applause she received at Australia’s Accor Stadium after performing her song, Champagne Problems.

Swift can be seen looking at the spectators in disbelief as she said, “This feels like a, like a hallucination I’m having.”

“This is honestly … you guys … I don't know if I've known this level, that you're on,” the Lover crooner stated, referring to the crowd's energy, which garnered Swift even louder cheers.

“I might be in uncharted territory here. I’m very happy about it. I’m just stunned. Thank you so much!” she further added.

Taylor Swift’s reaction at her third concert in Sydney comes after she received a warm welcome from her fans when she performed the second Eras Tour show in the same city, on Saturday, February 24, 2024.